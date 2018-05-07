Culture \

Here’s What Musicians Wore to the 2018 Met Gala

CREDIT: Solange:Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Rihanna: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Madonna: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Madonna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Solange, Lana Del Rey, and SZA were the among the musicians attending tonight’s Met Gala, the star-studded annual fundraising dinner for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The theme this year is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”; the accompanying museum exhibition explores the relationship between fashion and Catholicism with religiously inspired couture designs and real ecclesiastical garments. Creative takes on religious imagery were everywhere on the Met’s pale-yellow arrival carpet, as were veils, halos, long trains, and lots of gold and jewels.

Rihanna, one of the gala’s co-hosts, wore an intricately beaded Margiela dress and mitre-style hat with a clear papal inspiration.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Katy Perry, forever doing slightly too much, paired a gold minidress and knee-high boots with enormous feathered angel wings.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

SZA wore a pale-pink Versace gown with layers of tulle resembling camellia blooms and a semi-circular halo.

sza-2018-met-gala-1525737186
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fresh off hosting Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Donald Glover sported an on-trend shade of mauve with a golden “illuminati triangle” appliqué on the back of the jacket.

donald-glover-2018-met-gala-1525737438
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For her first Met Gala, Ariana Grande kept it distinctly on-theme in a gauzy Vera Wang dress featuring images from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel fresco.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey’s medieval-inspired ensemble featured six swords attached to a breastplate, six angelic blue wings surrounding a jeweled halo, and a handheld wand accessory. She appeared alongside a Jesus-resembling Jared Leto and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, who created the trio’s looks.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

The cross-emblazed bodice of Jennifer Lopez’s Balmain gown was one of the more literal approaches to the night’s theme.

JLo
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Famously pregnant Cardi B looked majestic in a bejeweled Moschino gown, necklace, and headpiece. She was accompanied by designer Jeremy Scott, who wore a coordinating suit.

Cardi B Met Gala 2018
CREDIT: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

After holding a Twitter poll to allow fans to choose her Met Gala gown, Solange opted for a structural black dress by Iris Van Herpen and made a statement by pairing a durag with a golden halo.

Solange Met Gala 2018
CREDIT: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Nicki Minji wore a dramatic red ombré Oscar de la Renta gown and floral veil, then announced her new album Queen as she walked the carpet.

Nicki Minaj
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Selena Gomez appeared in a translucent tiered dress by Coach, the brand she represents; at first glance, it doesn’t seem as thematically inspired as some other looks, but Gomez, who’s an observant Christian, wore a small crucifix necklace and reportedly concealed a quote from scripture on a ribbon within the gown.

Selena Gomez Met Gala 2018
CREDIT: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Diddy’s all-white ensemble—with a single white glove—was a little bit clergy and a little bit classic Michael Jackson.

p-diddy-2018-met-gala-1525745977
CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe resurrected bold black-and-white style with a jeweled veil and a solid gold halo, channeling iconographic art and a little Cruella de Ville.

janelle-monae-2018-met-gala-1525744540
CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Migos updated their “Versace, Versace, Versace” Met Gala suit looks for the Culture II era with bold patterned jackets, coordinating loafers, and lots of jewelry.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Finally, of course, there could hardly be a Catholic-themed Met Gala without Madonna, who wore a serious-looking Jean Paul Gautier gown with a crucifix necklace, a full veil, and a crown of gold crosses.

madonna 2018 met gala
CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Oh, and Grimes attended with Elon Musk and wore a Tesla logo necklace.

Anna Gaca
