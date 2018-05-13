News \

Meek Mill Performs for the First Time Since Prison Release: Watch

2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

Meek Mill was released from prison last month after serving almost six months for violating probation. Last night at Rolling Loud in Miami, the rapper performed for the first time since his release, surprising the audience with a few songs. “They tried to take my freedom, they tried to crush my dreams,” he said while walking out. “But now we in Miami going the fuck up.” Watch it happen below.

Rob Arcand
Tags: Meek Mill