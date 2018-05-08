By way of celebration of last night’s Met Gala, Mac DeMarco has released a duo of songs, “She’s My Sweet” and “Fuck The Toronto Raptors.” Posted to YouTube as “Met Gala – Red Carpet 7 inch” (“Recorded earlier today on the red carpet at the Met Gala,” DeMarco joked), both songs are heavily steeped in AutoTune and feature R&B-inflected backbeats. The crucial lyric in each song, respectively: “Motherfuckin’ baby, she’s my sweet” and “Fuck the Toronto Raptors.” The Met Gala band features DeMarco keyboardist Alec Meen, Peter Sagar (Homeshake), Colin Caufield (DIIV), Caila Thompson (Mozart’s Sister), and more. DeMarco’s last release was a collaborative 7″ of Beat Happening covers with Shamir for Record Store Day. Listen to the “Red Carpet 7 inch” below.