Video: Lykke Li – “deep end”

Swedish songwriter Lykke Li has released a new video for her song “deep end.” Shot entirely in portrait mode on a smartphone, the video follows the musician on wild night out, where she travels through a nightclub and into a pool with an anonymous male figure. Released last month with the album announcement, “deep end” comes from Li’s new album so sad so sexy, which drops June 8 on RCA. So far, we’ve heard singles “hard end” and “Utopia,” which also recently received its own video. Watch the video for “deep end” below.