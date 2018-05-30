After teasing the collaboration last week, K-pop group Loona released the full version of their song “Love4eva” with Grimes. The song is properly attributed to the sub-group within the group the song, “yyxy” or “youth youth by young,” featuring members Yves, Chuu, Go Won, and Olivia Hye.

The new song is a hyperactive, video-game pop song with a visual featuring the members showing their choreographed moves and Clueless-style outfits. You might not readily identify Grimes right away though; she fits in seamlessly to the songs infectious hooks and glossy sound.

“Love4eva” appears on the yyxy’s “mini-album” Beauty and The Beat, available now. Grimes also has another collaboration with the YouTube star Poppy that may appear on her tentative album. She’s also been making headlines for her relationship with Elon Musk. Watch the video for the song below.