Liz Phair is having a huge year with the 25th anniversary of her brilliant debut record Exile in Guyville and a sold-out run of spring tour dates supporting the Girly-Sound to Guyville box set. Fans who weren’t able to nab tickets for Phair’s June dates should take comfort in the fact that she’s launching “Amps on the Lawn,” a more extensive North American tour in the fall. This time around, the singer-songwriter will be joined by a full band for the 25-date jaunt.

Tickets go on pre-sale Wednesday May 16 and are then available to the general public on Friday, May 18.

In addition to the new tour, Capitol Records announced that it will be reissuing the Whip-Smart, Whitechocolatespaceegg, and Liz Phair on vinyl on June 8.

“Amps on the Lawn” tour dates are listed below:

9/6 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

9/7 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

9/8 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Festival

9/10 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

9/11 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

9/13 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

9/15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

9/18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

9/19 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/20 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

9/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

9/24 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

9/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

9/27 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

9/28 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

9/29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Music and Arts Festival

10/1 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

10/2 – Cincinnati, OH – 20th Century Theater

10/3 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10/8 – Boston, MA – Royale

10/9 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

10/10 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom