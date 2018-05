Yesterday on OVO Sound Radio, Drake debuted a new song with Lil Baby. Titled “Pikachu,” the song gets a hook from Lil Baby, with an earworm line in the verse about Cartier glasses and a “yellow Ferrari like Pikachu.” The track follows Drake’s appearance on Trouble’s “Bring It Back,” as well as BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive.” The rapper also has a new album on the way this summer, allegedly titled Scorpion. Check out “Pikachu” below.