Liam Gallagher has released a new video for “I’ve All I Need,” a song from last fall’s debut solo album As You Were. It’s a classic victory-lap clip, blending footage from Gallagher’s recent international tour, his performance at last year’s One Love Manchester benefit concert, and lots of fan interaction—selfies, autographs, even a Liam portrait tattoo. Blink and you’ll miss cameo appearances by David Beckham, Stormzy, and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins.

“I’ve All I Need” was filmed and directed by rock documentarian Charlie Lightning, so consider it a preview for Liam Gallagher: As It Was, Lightning’s recently announced biopic about Gallagher’s post-Oasis comeback. Lighting previously directed Gallagher’s video for solo song “Chinatown.” Watch “I’ve All I Need” below.