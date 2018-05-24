Liam Gallagher recently met with his estranged daughter for the first time, according to a photo that both of them posted to social media. Molly Moorish, his daughter with the musician Lisa Moorish, is 21 years old.

The photo also includes Gallagher’s sons Lennon and Gene. According to the BBC, it was apparently taken backstage at Wembley Stadium, where Liam opened for the Rolling Stones recently. Molly captured the image with “As you were,” her father’s recent album title and ubiquitous social media signoff.

As you were A post shared by MM (@mollymoorish) on May 23, 2018 at 10:39am PDT

In an awkward-seeming exchange with a British GQ reporter about his relationship with Molly in an interview last year, Gallagher explained that he and Lisa Moorish “don’t get on,” and that his daughter is “welcome in my world” but “they aren’t good when they are forced, these things.” Read the full exchange below:

When this subject comes up, Gallagher hesitates. He is a man who, on the whole, works on immediate instinct. Mostly he speaks before he thinks and, as such, refreshingly, his answers always come from the heart. And, in truth, his is a big heart, if a little misguided at times. “Don’t speak about that, mate. She’s had her day in the sun.” What about your daughter? “The kid I haven’t seen. We’ll see one day, but, no, not seen her. But if I met her, she’d be cool. She’s welcome in my world and that, you know what I mean? Without a doubt. But I just ain’t met her because her mam’s… Listen, we don’t work. We don’t get on.” Has Molly ever tried to contact you? “No.” Would you be open to that though? “I would be, yes. I mean I’m open to everything. But at the moment it ain’t happening. Got no problem with the girl whatsoever. The girl’s been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools. I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she’s best off with her mum.” Do you not think she’d like to get to know her father? “Yeah, I’m sure she would. They aren’t good when they are forced, these things. I think we leave it be. See what happens. If it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn’t turn her away, man.”

In addition to Molly, Gene, and Lennon, Gallagher also has a five-year-old daughter named Gemma, whose mother is a New York City journalist named Liza Ghorbani. When the Daily Mirror recently asked him about his relationship with Gemma, he acknowledged that he has “not met the one in New York either. But I wish them well.”