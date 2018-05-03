Liam Gallagher is the subject of a new documentary film that’s currently in production and headed for Cannes, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Liam Gallagher: As It Was is said to begin from Gallagher’s post-Oasis descent into the personal low period his elder brother/arch-rival Noel Gallagher once dubbed “the ‘where-are-they-now’ basket,” continuing through the recording and touring of his 2017 album As You Were. That album debuted at number one on the U.K. charts and—to Liam’s evident delight—has shepherded him to a fresh, endlessly quotable level of solo rock stardom.

As It Was is directed by Charlie Lightning, who previously directed Gallagher’s video for “Chinatown” and has extensively documented the activities of another well-known English rocker named Paul McCartney. We’ve also been treated to this promotional quote supposedly from Liam himself:

“As It Was is a documentary about my musical comeback,” said Gallagher. “It covers the writing and recording of my first solo album, right through to playing it live for the very first time in my hometown of Manchester and around the world. I hope you enjoy the film.”

This seems dubious, because the real Liam Gallagher would never go this long without saying “d’you know what I mean?” at least once. As It Was doesn’t yet have an anticipated release or U.S. distribution, though, as with the 2016 doc Oasis: Supersonic, it’ll probably make it here eventually. In the meantime, Lightning seems like a pretty good Instagram follow—we’ll start you off with this shot of Liam smoking a cigarette somewhere he probably shouldn’t be.