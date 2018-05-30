Today, Kendrick Lamar accepted the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music at Columbia University in New York City. The closed ceremony was livestreamed earlier on the Pulitzer Facebook page. Kendrick Lamar won the prize back in April for his album DAMN., which the committee called: “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.” Kendrick recieved a standing ovation when he received his award, as he was the big star of the event. The rapper is currently on tour with his TDE crew where he’s been seen performing in front of a large screen stating: Pulitzer Kenny. You can see video (Lamar accepts his prize around the 53 minute mark) and pictures from the ceremony below.

.@kendricklamar is in the building. “We’re both making history,” #Pulitzer Administrator @DanaCanedy told the Pulitzer music award-winner as he entered today’s prize luncheon. pic.twitter.com/Tg3cMQiLOH — The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) May 30, 2018