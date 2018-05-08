Almost three decades after 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 27 years after it’s sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, a third Bill & Ted installment–Bill & Ted Face the Music–is now in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to reprise their iconic roles as time-traveling boneheads and icons, “Ted” Theodore Logan and “Bill” S. Preston Esq.

The new film will see our heroes as middle age men with responsibilities and families, still unable to get their band off the ground. The film is set to be directed by Galaxy Quest and Fun With Dick and Jane director Dean Parisot, with a script written by Chris Matheson (Imagine That) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Now You See Me). Steven Soderbergh is also involved as one of the film’s executive producers. The film is currently in preproduction so we won’t get our first peek at it anytime soon, but the band (literally) is back together and that’s good enough to get your hopes up.