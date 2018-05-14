Video: Kacey Musgraves – “Mother”

For Mother’s Day, Kacey Musgraves debuted a new video for the short, delicate song “Mother” off her latest album, Golden Hour. The video is a sweet and brief ode to the relationship between moms and daughters over time, as well as a personal dedication to Musgraves’s own mother, who appears in the video. The new video comes after Musgraves appeared on Saturday Night Live the night before, where she performed “High Horse” and “Slow Burn.” Watch the new video below and revisit our March cover story on the country star.