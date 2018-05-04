Kacey Musgraves glitters and shines in her new video for the single “Butterflies,” from the fantastic Golden Hour. The song flutters with bright, pop flourishes with Musgraves’ strong voice keeping things grounded and melancholic. “Butterflies” was one of three songs released in advance of the album, along with “Space Cowboy” and “High Horse,” and now the record finally gets a visual treatment. The clip tells a colorful and wistful love story between Musgraves and a young man, intercut with scenes of her in glitter shorts and bodysuits. It’s a lovely video for a great song. Read our cover story about Musgraves here, and our Spin Essential review of Golden Hour here. Watch the new video below.