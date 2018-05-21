Jon Hopkins Announces North American Tour

Fresh off the release of his excellent and ambitious new album Singularity, techno auteur Jon Hopkins has announced a string of new North American live dates. After a previously announced (and sold out) Brooklyn show this week, the proper tour will begin in Chicago, then to Canada and the west coast before coming back east, with Leon Vynehall and Daniel Avery splitting opening duties. See the full dates below.

Jon Hopkins 2018 tour dates

Sep. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

Sep. 14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

Sep. 15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

Sep. 16 – Denver, CO @ Grandoozy – DJ set

Sep. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre #

Sep. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom #

Sep. 22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

Sep. 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial ^

Sep. 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

Sep. 26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclairs

# = with Daniel Avery

^ = with Leon Vynehall