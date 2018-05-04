British electronic producer Jon Hopkins has released his new album, Singularity, on all streaming services. The long-awaited album comes five years after his debut, Immunity, and is his fifth studio album. Hopkins has teased the album over the past couple months with a unique four-minute trailer and two singles, including the ambitious 10 minute track “Everything Connected.” Hopkins’ label Domino notes that, “Singularity is intended to be listened to in one sitting, as a complete body of work,” and that the album was inspired through Hopkins’ “experiences with meditation and trance states.”

In the time between the two albums, Hopkins released the LateNightTales mix in 2015 and will be part of David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption in Brooklyn later this month, and will have a second solo concert in the city. No word as of yet on when tour dates for the rest of the US will be announced. You can stream the new album below.



