Legendary guitarist Johnny Marr is embarking on a North American tour this fall following the release of his third solo album Call the Comet. Marr kicks off his tour in Nashville on September 15 and wraps up in Philadelphia on October 21. Marr then takes a short break before touring the UK and Ireland in November. The tour is welcome news for fans who couldn’t snag tickets to the handful of shows Marr is playing in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco across the next week or so in anticipation of Call the Comet’s June 15 release. “The Tracers,” the first single off the new album, dropped in April.

Tickets for the fall shows go on sale Friday, June 1 and can be purchased on Marr’s website. Dates are listed below:

15 SEP CANNERY BALLROOM – NASHVILLE, TN

16 SEP RIOT FEST – CHICAGO, IL

17 SEP VARSITY THEATER – MINNEAPOLIS, MN

20 SEP VOGUE – VANCOUVER, BC

21 SEP SHOWBOX – SEATTLE, WA

22 SEP ROSELAND – PORTLAND, OR

24 SEP THE CATALYST – SANTA CRUZ, CA

25 SEP UC THEATER – BERKELEY, CA

26 SEP THE FILLMORE – SAN FRANCISCO, CA

28 SEP OLD REDWOOD BARN – SONOMA, CA

29 SEP OHANA MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL – DANA POINT, CA

30 SEP THE MARQUEE – TEMPE, AZ

02 OCT PLAZA CONDESSA – MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

04 OCT THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL – LOS ANGELES, CA

08 OCT PAPER TIGER – SAN ANTONIO, TX

09 OCT GRANADA – DALLAS, TX

10 OCT EMPIRE CONTROL ROOM – AUSTIN, TX

11 OCT WHITE OAK MUSIC HALL – HOUSTON, TX

13 OCT 40 WATT CLUB – ATHENS, GA

15 OCT IRVING PLAZA – NEW YORK, NY

16 OCT WARSAW – BROOKLYN, NY

17 OCT THE FILLMORE – SILVER SPRING, MD

19 OCT PHOENIX – TORONTO, ON

20 OCT TOWN BALLROOM – BUFFALO, NY

21 OCT PARADISE – BOSTON, MA

22 OCT TLA – PHILADELPHIA, PA

01 NOV ULSTER HALL – BELFAST, UK

02 NOV NATIONAL STADIUM – DUBLIN, IRELAND

04 NOV UEA – NORWICH, UK

05 NOV O2 INSTITUTE – BIRMINGHAM, UK

06 NOV FORUM – BATH, UK

08 NOV GREAT HALL – CARDIFF, UK

09 NOV DOME – BRIGHTON, UK

11 NOV ROUNDHOUSE – LONDON, UK

13 NOV O2 ACADEMY – SHEFFIELD, UK

14 NOV O2 ACADEMY – NEWCASTLE, UK

15 NOV BARROWLANDS – GLASGOW, UK

17 NOV O2 ACADEMY – LIVERPOOL, UK

18 NOV O2 APOLLO – MANCHESTER, UK