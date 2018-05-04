Jimmy Eat World are back with a new two-song EP, coinciding with the kickoff of their new Summer tour. The two songs, “Love Never” and “Half Heart,” are sure to be crowd pleasers for longtime fans of the band. “Love Never” is the kind of anthemic, power pop they can make in their sleep, while “Half Heart” is a softer, slower ballad full of yearning. Jimmy Eat World begin their tour tonight in Atlanta at the Shaky Knees festival. The two-song EP is their first release since their last album, 2016’s Integrity Blues. Listen to both tracks below.