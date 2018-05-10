Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has opened up about her own alleged experiences involving music producer Noel “Detail” Fisher, who was the subject of a disturbing TMZ report today. According to the article, two singers, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, filed restraining orders against Fisher this week, alleging that the former Drake and Beyoncé collaborator had repeatedly abused and sexually assaulted them. Reyez retweeted TMZ’s report, writing: “One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell.” In a separate posting, Reyez also confirmed that her “Gatekeeper” single from last year was written about her alleged experience with Fisher. “Yes this is who gatekeeper is about,” she wrote. “My experience didn’t get this awful. I hope these women find justice.”

The lyrics to “Gatekeeper” deal with misogyny and coercion by power players in the music industry, including the lines “We are gatekeepers/spread your legs, open up/you could be famous/you know we’re holding the dreams that you’re chasing.” In a short film from last year associated with the song, Reyez detailed the experiences that inspired the song, which she called a “true story,” without naming any names.