Jenny Hval’s new EP The Long Sleep dropped on Friday, and the electronic musician has now shared the video for her song “Spells,” a song which actually arrived with the EP’s original announcement. Directed by Constance Tenvik, the track’s accompanying video finds Hval joined by a crowd of characters in eclectic costumes, dancing in a ritzy mansion on one of the musician’s most rich, pop-leaning songs so far. Check it out below.