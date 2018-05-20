Global superstar Jennifer Lopez appeared at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards to perform her brand-new song “Dinero” with featured artist DJ Khaled. The extravagant two-part set featured J. Lo, a bank-vault-shaped neon sign, a small army of dancers on one side, and a cigar-chomping DJ Khaled sitting amid stacks of cash. The single version features a verse by Cardi B, but the very pregnant Cardi did not attend tonight’s awards; instead, she appeared in absentia via a black-and-white video clip on the theater’s overhead screens.

Lopez previously performed at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards last month, where she debuted her recent single “El Anillo.” This is her first appearance on the Billboard Music Awards since 2014, when she received the career-spanning Icon Award. (Tonight’s Icon Award is going to Janet Jackson.)

“Dinero” is expected to appear on Lopez’s upcoming Spanish-language album, Por Primera Vez, which could also include “El Anillo” or Lopez’s other recent singles “Amor, Amor, Amor” and “Ni Tú Ni Yo,” featuring reggaeton duo Gente de Zona. The new album, which does not yet have a release date, will be Lopez’s first since 2014’s A.K.A. Currently, Lopez is starring in her “All I Have” Las Vegas residency, which is set to run through September.

Watch a clip of Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled performing “Dinero” at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards below.