Jay-Z Convinced Meek Mill to Back Out of White House Visit With Trump: Report

Meek Mill was scheduled to meet with President Trump and discuss prison reform at the White House on Friday, but Jay-Z convinced him to cancel, TMZ reports. According to the gossip site, Mill was scheduled to appear at a summit on prison reform attended by members of Congress, activists, policymakers, and the president himself, but had a change of heart at the last minute thanks to an eleventh hour phone call from Jay arguing that meeting with Trump would ultimately damage his image and the cause. Mill was reportedly also urged by other black celebrities not to visit the White House.

“I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system. Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and Myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions,” Mill said in a statement. “As a result, I decided not to attend so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantIy I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system.”

Mill was released from prison in Pennsylvania last month after being freed on bail related to a two to four year sentence stemming from a probation violation.

UPDATE (5/19 12:16 p.m.): Mill’s rep reached out to Spin to refute TMZ’s story.

“I wanted to make it clear that TMZ’s report was false that Jay convinced Meek not to attend,” Mill’s rep said in an email. ” Meek made that decision on his own.”