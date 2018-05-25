James Comey Sings Beyoncé on Conan

Oh no there’s now a video of James Comey just-barely singing Beyoncé’s “Sandcastles.” The former FBI director recently guested on Conan to talk about his new memoir A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, And Leadership, a book that details his time spent working under the Obama and Trump administrations. It also details the time he sang a lyric from Beyoncé’s “Sandcastles,” off of her 2016 album Lemonade, to a bunch of FBI staffers.

Here’s how it happened: Comey received a counterintelligence file code name “Sandcastles.” He looked at the code name and was delighted to see that it shared the same name as one of Beyoncé’s songs. Comey commented on that fact out loud in front of a bunch of tools in suits and no one knew what he was talking about. He proceeded to sing the very first lyric to the song: “We built sandcastles.”

While there’s surely plenty of other dishy info in that memoir, the “Sandcastles” bit is the one that entertainment media folks are hung up on. “I’m very surprised to read that you’re a Beyoncé fan,” Conan said. “You look more like a country-western guy.”

Comey then explains that he has five kids and duh they listen to Beyoncé. “I listened to all of Lemonade,” he says, almost smugly. He then proceeds to kinda-sorta sing. Watch below.

