James Blake – “Don’t Miss It”

James Blake has released a new song. Titled “Don’t Miss It,” the track is the latest of a number of one-off singles from the artists as of late, most recently in the form of an instrumental collaboration with André 3000. His latest track is a somber ballad that combines a traditional piano and voice arrangement with warped samples and pitch-shifted harmonies. The single is a collaboration with Mount Kimbie’s Dominic Maker. It premiered on the latest episode of Blake’s BBC Radio 1 residency.

So far, we’ve heard songs like “If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead” and “King’s Dead” with Kendrick, Future, and Jay Rock, though the songwriter hasn’t said anything about plans for an upcoming album. In December, he debuted three new songs live, and last year hopped on collaborations with Jay-Z and Mount Kimbie. Check out “Don’t Miss It” below.