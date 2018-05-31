Yesterday, Jack White stopped by Washington D.C.’s Woodrow Wilson High School to perform a surprise concert on the last day of classes. White and a backing band band played a variety of solo and White Stripes staples for students in the school’s atrium during their lunch period. Among the songs White performed were Boarding House Reach’s “Over and Over and Over,” “Connected By Love,” “Corporation,” and “Love Interruption,” as well as the White Stripes’ “The Same Boy You’ve Always Known,””Catch Hell Blues,” and “Seven Nation Army.” The latter prompted a minor mosh pit to form around White on the steps of the school.

According to D.C.’s WTOP, only principal Kimberly Martin and one other school official knew that the performance was slated to happen. Watch selected footage from the performance below, and peruse additional clips here.