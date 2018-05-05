Jack White Improvises New Commercial Jingles on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Watch

Last night, Jack White made a guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the songwriter performed his recent Boarding House Reach single “Ice Station Zebra,” otherwise known as the song where White comes dangerously close to what some might describe as “rapping.”

In addition to the performance, White sat down with Stephen Colbert for a segment called “Jingle More of the Way,” where the pair improvised full versions of classic TV commercial jingles for brands like Band-Aid, Folgers, and Toys ‘R Us with some pretty crazy results. Watch both the sketch and his “Ice Station Zebra” performance below.