J. Cole Announces North American Tour With Young Thug

J. Cole has announced a new North American tour which will feature support from Young Thug. The 30-plus date run will begin in August and stretch into October. Cole released his highly-streamed fifth studio album, KOD, last month. The rapper also recently announced that he would be mounting his own music festival, entitled Dreamville, on September 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina, but no lineup has yet been announced. Check here for more information about tickets for the upcoming run of show, and see the full list of dates below

8-9 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

8-11 Tampa, FL – Amelia Arena

8-12 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center ^

8-14 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

8-15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

8-17 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

8-18 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

8-21 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena ^

8-22 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

8-24 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

8-29 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

9-2 Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena

9-4 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9-5 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9-7 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

9-8 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

9-10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

9-12 Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena ^

09-13 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

09-17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09-18 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

09-19 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

09-21 Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

09-22 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

09-23 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

09-25 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

09-26 Hartford, CT – XL Center

09-28 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

10-1 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ^

10-4 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

10-5 Montreal, Québec – Bell Centre

10-6 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10-8 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

10-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden

^ Young Thug not performing