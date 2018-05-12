News \
J. Cole Performs KOD Hits at Rolling Loud in Miami: Watch
Last night, J. Cole was the headliner at Rolling Loud in Miami. During his performance, the rapper play songs like “ATM” and “1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’)” from his latest record KOD, as well as older hits like “Deja Vu” and “Work Out” from his debut album. Later this year, Cole is planning to host his own festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. In a move spanning the hip-hop spectrum, he also recently announced a full US tour with Young Thug. Check out a few photos and videos of his Rolling Loud performance below.
Dope https://t.co/x2S5jCKjPy #rollingloud pic.twitter.com/PdPKOqOWvZ
— Diddy (@Diddy) May 12, 2018
Put a finger in the sky if you want it. @JColeNC live now. Stream now #RollingLoud https://t.co/0pWOfMaFA1 pic.twitter.com/K8x762ht12
— REVOLT TV (@revolttv) May 12, 2018