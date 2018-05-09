News \
Iron & Wine Announce World Tour, Release “Last Night” Video
Iron & Wine have announced a long string of dates abroad and in the United States. The bulk of the United States dates will come in the fall, with a stop in Austin in July. Sam Beam’s project will also be playing in Australia, Scotland, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain next month. The band has also posted a new stop-motion video for “Last Night,” a track from Beast Epic, the band’s album from last year. Watch that and check out the full list of dates below.
Iron & Wine tour dates:
May. 11 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik
May. 14 – Singapore, Singapore – Capitol Theater
May. 15 – Bangkok, Thailand – BAMM at Moonstar Studio
May. 17 – Taipei, Taiwan – Legacy
May. 19 – Seoul, South Korea – Seoul Jazz Festival
May. 20 – Shanghai, China – MAO Livehouse
May. 23 – Melbourne, Australia – Recital Hall (early show)
May. 23 – Melbourne, Australia – Recital Hall (late show)
May. 25 – Sydney, Australia – VividLIVE at Sydney Opera House
May. 26 – Sydney, Australia – VividLIVE at Sydney Opera House
May. 29 – Adelaide, Australia – The Gov
May. 30 – Brisbane, Australia – QPAC
Jun. 01 – Canberra, Australia – Canberra Theater
Jun. 02 – Perth, Australia – Astor Theater
Jun. 23 – Eridge Park, UK – Black Deer Festival
Jun. 24 – Westmeath, Ireland – Body & Soul Festival
Jun. 25 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
Jun. 27 – Leipzig, Germany – Parkbuhne GeyserHaus
Jun. 28 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg
Jun. 30 – Barcelona, Spain – Vida Festival
Jul. 14 – Austin, TX – Paramount | Midwives Benefit
Jul. 16 – Austin, TX – Paramount | Iron & Wine Movie Night screening of Sorcerer
Sep. 21 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Sep. 22 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
Sep. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Capitol Theatre
Sep. 24 – Boise, ID – Revolution Center
Sep. 26 – Eureka, CA – Arkley Center for the Performing Arts
Sep. 27 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
Sep. 28 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Sep. 29 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
Sep. 30 – Sante Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
Oct. 2 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 3 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Oct. 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
Oct. 5 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
Oct. 6 – Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre
Nov. 2 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater
Nov. 3 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Nov. 4 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
Nov. 6 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
Nov. 7 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
Nov. 8 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
Nov. 9 – Norfolk, VA – NorVa
Nov. 10 – Raleigh, NC – Meymandi Concert Hall
Nov. 12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 14 – Augusta, GA – Miller Theater
Nov. 15 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre
Nov. 16 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 17 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre