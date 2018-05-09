Iron & Wine have announced a long string of dates abroad and in the United States. The bulk of the United States dates will come in the fall, with a stop in Austin in July. Sam Beam’s project will also be playing in Australia, Scotland, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain next month. The band has also posted a new stop-motion video for “Last Night,” a track from Beast Epic, the band’s album from last year. Watch that and check out the full list of dates below.

Iron & Wine tour dates:

May. 11 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik

May. 14 – Singapore, Singapore – Capitol Theater

May. 15 – Bangkok, Thailand – BAMM at Moonstar Studio

May. 17 – Taipei, Taiwan – Legacy

May. 19 – Seoul, South Korea – Seoul Jazz Festival

May. 20 – Shanghai, China – MAO Livehouse

May. 23 – Melbourne, Australia – Recital Hall (early show)

May. 23 – Melbourne, Australia – Recital Hall (late show)

May. 25 – Sydney, Australia – VividLIVE at Sydney Opera House

May. 26 – Sydney, Australia – VividLIVE at Sydney Opera House

May. 29 – Adelaide, Australia – The Gov

May. 30 – Brisbane, Australia – QPAC

Jun. 01 – Canberra, Australia – Canberra Theater

Jun. 02 – Perth, Australia – Astor Theater

Jun. 23 – Eridge Park, UK – Black Deer Festival

Jun. 24 – Westmeath, Ireland – Body & Soul Festival

Jun. 25 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Jun. 27 – Leipzig, Germany – Parkbuhne GeyserHaus

Jun. 28 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

Jun. 30 – Barcelona, Spain – Vida Festival

Jul. 14 – Austin, TX – Paramount | Midwives Benefit

Jul. 16 – Austin, TX – Paramount | Iron & Wine Movie Night screening of Sorcerer

Sep. 21 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Sep. 22 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sep. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Capitol Theatre

Sep. 24 – Boise, ID – Revolution Center

Sep. 26 – Eureka, CA – Arkley Center for the Performing Arts

Sep. 27 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

Sep. 28 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Sep. 29 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Sep. 30 – Sante Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

Oct. 2 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 3 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Oct. 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

Oct. 5 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

Oct. 6 – Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre

Nov. 2 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

Nov. 3 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov. 4 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

Nov. 6 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Nov. 7 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Nov. 8 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

Nov. 9 – Norfolk, VA – NorVa

Nov. 10 – Raleigh, NC – Meymandi Concert Hall

Nov. 12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 14 – Augusta, GA – Miller Theater

Nov. 15 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre

Nov. 16 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 17 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre