Interpol have released a mini-documentary video reflecting on their experience performing Turn on the Bright Lights on their 15th anniversary tour for the album last year. The video consists of clips from the tour and interviews with Paul Banks, Sam Fogarino, and Daniel Kessler about the legacy of the album and the unexpectedly artistically rewarding experience of revisiting it live, even during a period when they were simultaneously writing and recording new music.

At one point, Fogarino recalls former founding member Carlos Dengler’s joke title for the album–“Celebrated Basslines of the Future”–and pays tribute to the crucial nature of Dengler’s contributions to the record. Last year, notably, Dengler wrote an essay about Turn on the Bright Lights and the reunion tour in which he likens himself to a “survivor of PTSD,” calls the reunion tour “a painful affair,” and claims that no one from the band had reached out to him about participating in the shows.

Watch the mini-doc below, and read our review of the Turn on the Bright Lights anniversary tour here.