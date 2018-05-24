Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities in New York and be charged with a sex crime on Friday (May 25), the New York Daily News and TMZ report, citing sources in the Manhattan D.A.’s office.

While numerous women have accused Weinstein of assault and harassment, among them Uma Thurman and Mira Sorvino, the charges in New York reportedly stem from one woman in particular: Lucia Evans, a “former aspiring actress” who previously spoke to the New Yorker about her alleged assault. According to the Daily News, Evans told investigators Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

TMZ ran a photo of Weinstein having lunch at a Malibu restaurant Wednesday, which the site says is the first time he’s been spotted in California since retreating to a rehab facility in Arizona after the New York Times and New Yorker investigations dropped last fall.

Update (5/25): Weinstein turned himself in to a Manhattan NYPD precinct Friday morning, multiple outlets are reporting. An NYPD statement confirmed he was charged with rape, sexual misconduct, criminal sex act, and sex abuse for incidents involving two women.