The Chainsmokers and Halsey gave a tribute to their late friend and collaborator Avicii while presenting the award for Top Hot 100 Song at the Billboard Music Awards. “His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us,” Andrew Taggart said. “Simply put, he meant so much to us and everyone in the EDM community.” Halsey continued: “Everyone who worked with him would agree he was such a joy. It makes this tragedy all the more painful. It’s a reminder to all of us to be there and support all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues.”

Following the tribute, The Chainsmokers won the Top Dance/Electronic Album category for their Memories… Do Not Open album, beating out Avicii’s Avicii (01) EP. The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart dedicated duo’s award to the late DJ and producer:

“Everyone who was nominated for this award was massively influenced by [Avicii]. He made us believe that this was a realistic career, something we could do with our lives…influenced our music. He will be missed. I hope you’re somewhere. I hope you’ve found peace.”

Avicii passed away in April in Muscat, Oman. Read our tribute to Avicii here, and watch a clip of both BBMAs speeches below.