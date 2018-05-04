Yesterday we heard a bit about an upcoming deluxe reissue of Guns N’ Roses’ debut album Appetite for Destruction, and now, we’ve got the full details. This thing is going to be even more ridiculously blown out than the initial reports let on: four CDs, seven LPs, seven 7-inch singles, a hardcover book, five “custom hand-made metal-cast band skull face rings” and the same number of “hand-made metal-cast band skull face lapel pins” and “metal skull face and signature-stamped guitar picks,” to name just a few of the included items. And all those tiny skulls and records will cost you only $999.

As promised, there is also a ton of unreleased music, including 25 Appetite demos, a previously unheard track called “Shadow of Your Love,” (released digitally today) multiple early versions of “November Rain,” unfinished songs called “The Plague” and “New Work Tune,” and covers of Elvis, Aerosmith, and the Rolling Stones.

For those who aren’t willing to plunk down a month’s rent on GN’R ephemera, the reissue will also be available in several other, less opulent forms, including double LP and CD sets. But if you’ve got an appetite for replica ticket stubs and posters, a turntable mat, a bandana, and “temporary band member tattoos,” you can preorder the Locked N’ Loaded edition here. Hear “Shadow of Your Love” below.