Grizzly Bear Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

Indie rock stalwarts Grizzly Bear will be touring the U.S. this fall, the band announced today. The trek includes a previously announced show at the Hollywood Bowl and an opening slot for Arcade Fire at the Greek Theatre in L.A. Newly announced are dates in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, and Alabama.

After a lengthy hiatus, the band released Painted Ruins, which we enjoyed. From our review: “Throughout the record, words are just pathways through which the melody travels from one sweep to the next, but nothing really comes into focus except an almost free-floating regret and confusion.”

The tour dates are below; tickets go on sale on May 24th and can be purchased on the band’s website:

May 26th — Sasquatch Festival @ George, WA

June 15th — Wellmont Theatre @ Montclair, NJ

June 16th — Hunter Center at Mass Moca @ North Adams, MA

June 18th — Blue Hills Bank Pavilion @ Boston, MA ^

June 19th — Capitol Theatre @ Port Chester, NY ^

June 20th — BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn @ Brooklyn, NY ^

June 21st — Brooklyn Bowl @ Brooklyn, NY

June 22nd — Stage AE–Outdoors @ Pittsburgh, PA ^

June 23rd-24th –Mamby On The Beach @ Chicago, IL

June 25th — PNC Pavilion @ Cincinnati, OH ^

June 26th — Live on 9th Street @ Columbia, MO ^

June 27th — Summerfest @ Milwaukee, TN

June 29th — Middle of the Map Kansas City, MO

June 30th — Surly Brewery Minneapolis, MN ^

September 6th — Hopscotch Music Festival Raleigh, NC

September 8th — Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

September 9th — Iron City Birmingham, AL

September 11th — Acadiana Center for the Arts Lafayette, LA

September 12th — Stubb’s Austin, TX

September 13th — Tricky Falls El Paso, TX

September 21st — The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA +

September 23rd — Hollywood Bowl – KCRW Series Los Angeles, CA

September 24th — The Observatory San Diego, CA

October 19th-21st — Lost Lake Festival Phoenix, AZ

^ = Co-headline w/ Spoon

+ = w/ Arcade Fire