Stream Rausch, the New Album from Ambient Pioneer GAS

Last year, Kompakt Records co-founder Wolfgang Voigt brought back his ambient techno project GAS after 17-years of silence, unveiling the breathtaking new album Narkopop alongside a series of ’90s reissues. Now, the electronic musician has returned with a new album Rausch. Consisting of a single extended track, the album challenges fans to listen intently to the whole mix without skipping around. With its announcement in March, the album’s creators revealed a minute and a half clip of the release. Listen to the full album below.



