Last week in Sweden, G-Eazy was arrested and pled guilty to charges of “assaulting an officer, violent resistance and illegal drug possession” after getting into a fight at a nightclub while having cocaine in his possession. He was released last Friday, and last night he discussed the charges in a message to his fans on Instagram.

“Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so fucking grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions…” he wrote. G-Eazy was allowed to continue on his tour upon release. See the full post below.