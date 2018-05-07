News \
G-Eazy on Fighting in Swedish Club With Cocaine in His Pants: “I’m So Grateful They Let Me Go”
Last week in Sweden, G-Eazy was arrested and pled guilty to charges of “assaulting an officer, violent resistance and illegal drug possession” after getting into a fight at a nightclub while having cocaine in his possession. He was released last Friday, and last night he discussed the charges in a message to his fans on Instagram.
“Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so fucking grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions…” he wrote. G-Eazy was allowed to continue on his tour upon release. See the full post below.
Grateful & blessed to be free & safe. Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most. Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so fucking grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as fuck to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans. Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Love. 📷 @tristan_edouard