Ellen Degeneres gave Foo Fighters quite the endorsement Friday morning when she introduced them as maybe “the coolest rock band in the world” on her talk show. The band proceeded to play “The Line” off the 2017 album Concrete and Gold without incident, meaning that the band didn’t get upstaged by a showboating 8-year-old nor did Dave Grohl injure himself. Good job, guys!

Foo Fighters are in the midst of an extensive North American tour, check out the remaining dates here.