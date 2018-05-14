As promised, Foo Fighters’ rock-focused Cal Jam festival has returned for 2018. The Foos curated the festival and will once again headline, alongside Iggy Pop (billed “with Post Pop Depression,” possibly referencing his 2016 collaboration with Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age), Deer Tick, Tenacious D, Garbage, Manchester Orchestra, and more.

Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic previously performed with Deer Tick member John McCauley in 2014 as part of a secret post-Rock & Roll Hall of Fame show, and McCauley also recorded an album-length cover of Nirvana’s In Utero as Deervana in 2013.

The Cal Jam festival will take place October 6 in San Bernardino, with additional performances from new wave icon Billy Idol, comedian Bridget Everett, and exactly-what-it-sounds-like Morrissey cover band from Mexico Mexrrissey on October 5.

Check out the full Cal Jam lineup below.