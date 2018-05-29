Florence and the Machine have announced a headlining, 23-date North American tour, set to take place in the late summer and early fall. It includes stops at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and New York’s Barclays Center. The slate of opening artists for the shows includes St. Vincent, Grizzly Bear, Perfume Genius, Kamasi Washington, and Wet. Florence and the Machine have currently released two singles–“Hunger” and “Sky Full of Song”–from their upcoming album High as Hope, which is out on June 29. See the full list of dates below; tickets are on sale this Friday (June 1).

August 5 – Montreal, QC, Canada Osheaga^

August 9 – Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

August 11 – San Francisco, CA Outside Lands^

September 8 – Vancouver, BC, Canada Skookum Festival^

September 10 – Seattle, WA KeyArena†

September 11 – Portland, OR Moda Center†

September 14 – Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center†

September 15 – Denver, CO Grandoozy Festival^

September 22 – Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful^

September 23 – San Diego, CA Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University‡

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl‡

September 29 – Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory‡

September 30 – Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion‡

October 2 – Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena§

October 3 – Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center§

October 5 – Washington, D.C. The Anthem**

October 9 – New York, NY Barclays Center

October 12 – Boston, MA TD Garden

October 13 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena††

October 14 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center††

October 16 – Toronto, ON, Canada Air Canada Centre††

October 19 – Chicago, IL United Center‡‡

October 20 – Minneapolis, MN Target Center‡‡

*with Wet

†with St. Vincent and Lizzo

‡with Kamasi Washington

§with Billie Eilish

**with Beth Ditto

††with Grizzly Bear

‡‡with Perfume Genius

^Festival date