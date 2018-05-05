Fleet Foxes Release Two Alternate Versions of Crack-Up Songs: Listen

It’s been a few months since Fleet Foxes’ album Crack-Up introduced a few prog-ier elements into their sound, but now Robin Pecknold and co. have shared new versions of two tracks from the album. First released as a split 7″ single for Record Store Day, the release is now available on streaming platforms, which includes a choral version of the album’s title track, as well as a new cut of their song “In The Morning” recorded live in Switzerland. The former swaps hushed acoustic guitars for vocal harmonies that would’ve still felt natural on the album, while their live version of “In The Morning” arrives with gorgeous flute arrangements that feel especially accentuated in the live mix. Listen below.



