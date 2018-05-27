News \
Hear Father John Misty Debut New Song “Please Don’t Die”
Father John Misty played at the BBC’s Biggest Weekend festival in Belfast this weekend, and during his set, the musician performed a new song. Titled “Please Don’t Die,” the track is from his forthcoming album God’s Favorite Customer and is reminiscent of I Love You, Honeybear’s “Holy Shit” in solipsistic sweetness. During the set, he also played “Just Dumb Enough To Try” live for the first time. So far, we’ve heard “Mr. Tillman,” “Just Dumb Enough to Try,” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All” from the album, which arrives this June 1 via Sub Pop. Check out “Please Don’t Die” below.