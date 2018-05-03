Ahead of his new album The Book of Ryan, Royce da 5’9′‘ has released a new song and video for “Caterpillar,” which features Eminem. Eminem and Royce together are known as the duo Bad Meets Evil, who last dropped an album in 2011 but hooked up for two songs on the Southpaw soundtrack back in 2015. On their first song together since, Eminem takes aim at mumble rap saying, “The boom bap is coming back/With an ax to mumble rap.” The song is certainly a throwback record to the jazzy, hard rapping style of the ’90s, acting as a vehicle for Royce and Em to exercise their lyrical prowess. Whether the two men will make good on this promise remains to be seen.

Royce da 5’9”s The Book of Ryan will be released tomorrow, May 4. Watch the video below.