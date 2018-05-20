Elton John Performs at Royal Wedding Reception

Sir Elton John performed at the reception for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. John and the Royal Family have an extensive history together; he has known Prince Harry for the Prince’s entire life, and was particularly close with Harry’s mother Princess Diana. Elton John famously recorded and performed an updated version of Candle In The Wind (“Candle In The Wind 1997″) upon Di’s passing, which became one of the biggest-selling singles ever.

Rumors had circulated for a while, with musicians like the Spice Girls and James Blunt in the running, before Elton was confirmed earlier this week. The songwriter had to cancel dates touring Vegas to be in England, due to what he called a “scheduling conflict.” There are certainly worse excuses than performing at the Royal Wedding.

On the day of the event, John took the stage just after Prince Harry’s speech, and joked with the crowd, asking “Does anyone here know how to play the piano?,” according to the Daily Mail. He then performed four songs: “Your Song,” Circle of Life,” “I’m Still Standing,” and “Tiny Dancer.” Ellie Goulding memorably covered “Your Song” at the reception for the wedding of Harry’s brother Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St. George’s Hall, Windsor Castle,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family.”