Elton John to Perform at Royal Wedding: Report

Sir Elton John will indeed be performing at his old friend Prince Harry’s wedding on Saturday, TMZ reports. The “Rocket Man” singer was among an A-list group of musicians, including James Blunt and the Spice Girls, rumored to be playing the royal wedding this weekend. It’s still unknown whether John will be performing at the ceremony or at the evening’s private reception held among 200 guests.

John, a longtime friend of the Royal Family, was particularly close to the prince’s late mother Princess Diana and has known her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, their entire lives. John performed an updated version of “Candle in the Wind” in Diana’s honor at her funeral in 1997.

The 70-year-old singer is in the midst of an expansive 300-date three year retirement tour, but speculation that he was playing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding grew when he canceled two Las Vegas dates for this weekend with the excuse “scheduling conflict” posted on his website. The Spice Girls were also expected to reunite, but Page Six shot holes in that rumor with a report that not all of them had been invited.

John and his partner David Furnish attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, but did not perform.