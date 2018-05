Though neither Grimes or Elon Musk has officially confirmed that they are indeed dating, the two certainly haven’t attempted to drive us off the notion. They attended yesterday’s Met Gala together, with Grimes wearing what appeared to be a metal choker bent in the shape of the Tesla logo. Tonight on Twitter, someone asked Musk what his favorite Grimes songs are, to which he replied:

Flesh without Blood & Kill V Maim on Art Angels album https://t.co/MycGWvbYGk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2018

Cool. Now do your favorite grime songs.