Eleanor Friedberger has announced an extensive North American and U.K. tour behind her brand new, very enjoyable album Rebound. She’ll play a series of dates supporting the Decemberists this month, then head back out in September to visit the southern and western halves of the U.S. (The east coast already saw her earlier this spring.) Check out all the newly announced tour dates below, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and a few in continental Europe.

Along with tour news, we’ve got a new video for spritely Rebound song “Everything,” which sees Friedberger getting a haircut, mixing paint, and playing with food in an eclectically decorated studio. In a statement, director Jonah Freud calls it “a surreal daydream of satisfaction” that’s intended to “[play] with the traits of the ASMR video world and the falsity of tutorial culture.” Read Spin’s review of Rebound here, and if you’d like to see Eleanor Friedberger demonstrate color theory and crush a loaf of crusty bread, click below.

Eleanor Friedberger 2018 tour dates

May 23 — Kansas City, KS @ Uptown Theatre*

May 25 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium*

May 26 — Buffalo, NY @ Art Park, Buffalo*

May 28 — Montreal, Canada @ Metropolis*

May 30 — Toronto, Canada @ Sony Center*

May 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Centre*

June 2 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre*

June 5 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amp*

August 17 — Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

September 13 — Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

September 14 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings

September 15 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

September 17 — New Orleans, LA @ The Parish at House Blues

September 19 — Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

September 21 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

September 22 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

September 23 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

September 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

September 26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

September 28 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

September 29 — Seattle, WA @ Colombia City Theater

September 30 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

October 3 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

October 4 — Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo

October 5 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

October 24 — London, UK @ Oslo

October 25 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange

October 26 — Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

October 27 — Lancaster, UK @ Loud in the libraries

October 29 — Glasgow, UK @ CCA

October 30 — Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

October 31 — Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

November 1 — Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin

November 3 — Amsterdam, NL @ Indiestad Festival – Paradiso Upstairs

November 6 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache

November 7 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

November 8 — Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur