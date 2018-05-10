News \
Eleanor Friedberger Announces Tour Dates, Releases “Everything” Video
Eleanor Friedberger has announced an extensive North American and U.K. tour behind her brand new, very enjoyable album Rebound. She’ll play a series of dates supporting the Decemberists this month, then head back out in September to visit the southern and western halves of the U.S. (The east coast already saw her earlier this spring.) Check out all the newly announced tour dates below, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and a few in continental Europe.
Along with tour news, we’ve got a new video for spritely Rebound song “Everything,” which sees Friedberger getting a haircut, mixing paint, and playing with food in an eclectically decorated studio. In a statement, director Jonah Freud calls it “a surreal daydream of satisfaction” that’s intended to “[play] with the traits of the ASMR video world and the falsity of tutorial culture.” Read Spin’s review of Rebound here, and if you’d like to see Eleanor Friedberger demonstrate color theory and crush a loaf of crusty bread, click below.
Eleanor Friedberger 2018 tour dates
May 23 — Kansas City, KS @ Uptown Theatre*
May 25 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium*
May 26 — Buffalo, NY @ Art Park, Buffalo*
May 28 — Montreal, Canada @ Metropolis*
May 30 — Toronto, Canada @ Sony Center*
May 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Centre*
June 2 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre*
June 5 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amp*
August 17 — Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
September 13 — Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse
September 14 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings
September 15 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
September 17 — New Orleans, LA @ The Parish at House Blues
September 19 — Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
September 21 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
September 22 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
September 23 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
September 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
September 26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
September 28 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
September 29 — Seattle, WA @ Colombia City Theater
September 30 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
October 3 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
October 4 — Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo
October 5 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
October 24 — London, UK @ Oslo
October 25 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange
October 26 — Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
October 27 — Lancaster, UK @ Loud in the libraries
October 29 — Glasgow, UK @ CCA
October 30 — Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
October 31 — Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
November 1 — Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin
November 3 — Amsterdam, NL @ Indiestad Festival – Paradiso Upstairs
November 6 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache
November 7 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
November 8 — Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur