On Wednesday, TMZ caught up with Donald Glover and flat out asked him, “What’s the message behind your most recent video?” The offscreen paparazzi is referring of course to Childish Gambino’s new video and song, “This Is America,” and the firestorm it’s created with its depictions of gun violence and dancing black people. Glover smiles at the question when asked, responding “that’s not for me to say.” Giving a wink to the camera afterwards probably would’ve been too obvious, but the message is clear that Glover wants you to come up with your own conclusions. We’ve got at least one idea.