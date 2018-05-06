Donald Glover Hosts Star Wars Diversity Summit on SNL: Watch

As both the host and musical guest on last night’s SNL, Donald Glover had a pretty eventful night. After debuting a new song and joking about Kanye’s recent activity on Twitter, the Atlanta star also took part in a sketch about an intergalactic summit for black people, finally asking the important question, “Where the hell are all the black people in space?” In full Star Wars attire as his character Lando Calrissian, Glover then performed a jokey lounge song called “Makin’ Love in Space” joined by an unnamed blue monster on piano. Watch the sketch below.