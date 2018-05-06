Donald Glover Goes to Group Therapy with Migos on SNL: Watch

As both the host and musical guest on last night’s SNL, Donald Glover had quite a night. After performing new songs and taking part in a wide variety of sketches, the Atlanta star also helped create a new Migos music video parody. Titled “Friendos,” the sketch finds the three rappers working through some intimacy issues in group therapy, eventually joined by A$AP Rocky to reflect on the breakthroughs they made in the session. Watch the sketch below.