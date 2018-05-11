Donald Glover was the honored guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and discussed his upcoming role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, his polarizing recent “This is America” video, and more. He told Kimmel about his lifelong love of Star Wars and discussed reaching out to his agent years ago about playing the role of young Lando Calrissian. When discussing the online reaction to “This is America” following its premiere on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Glover claimed he had not been on the internet since filming SNL, claiming that he’s “very sensitive.” “I see one negative thing and I track that person down,” he said. “I’ll go into their Instagram and be like, ‘You’re not so great. That baby isn’t even that cute.'”

Glover also discussed singing “Superstition” onstage with Stevie Wonder at Los Angeles’ The Peppermint Club this week, and revealed that his most listened-to album of all time is The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (apparently, a relatively close second to Tragic Kingdom by No Doubt). Watch clips from the interview below.